Robots roam BGSU campus as part of incoming food delivery service

It's an other worldly sight on BGSU's campus, and it's raising lots of questions.

“Where did it come from?,” a group of freshman said about a small, white robot on campus. “We don’t know where it came from!"

Over the past few days, students say they've seen robots crawling around, and they even stop to talk.

"Hello. I'm a Starship delivery robot," a robot said to a 13abc crew.

13abc reached out to the mini-robot's maker, Starship, which was tight-lipped about the presence on campus. According to the company's website, the self-driving bots specialize in food and package delivery. Starship says it plans to expand the service to 100 college campuses, like BGSU, by 2021.

The university, on the other hand, also didn't say much about the machines, but did release a statement that reads in part: "BGSU is excited to be preparing to launch robotic food delivery service on our Bowling Green Campus. The Starship Robots are currently mapping the campus in preparation."

While the six-wheeled robots are catching student's eyes, they're also intriguing reporters alike.

"It really did kind of feel like a Star Wars moment," Sentinel-Tribune reporter Roger LaPointe said.

LaPointe did a write-up on the bots Thursday after he noticed one cruising along a sidewalk off Wooster Street.

"It seemed like a very human interaction, and yet there was no human there," LaPointe said.

While they're unusual, the robots mean no harm, and students say they're eager to use them.

"It will be very convenient for it to come to my door and me not have to go outside to get my food," Stahl said.

At this point, it's unclear when BGSU plans to officially launch the robotic delivery service. 13abc will be sure to let you know when it happens.