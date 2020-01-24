Rocket for Alopecia events bringing awareness to auto-immune disease

Nearly four years ago, McKenna Reitz was diagnosed with Alopecia, an auto-immune disease that attacks the hair follicles and causes hair to fall out.

Rocket for Alopecia

She's one of 6.8 million people who are annually diagnosed with the disease. And Friday night, the community will come together to celebrate "Rocket for Alopecia."

At 7 p.m. Friday, Brandywine Country Club in Maumee will host a fundraiser filled with dancing, hors d'oeuvres, and an auction. The University of Toledo men's basketball team will take on Bowling Green at 7 p.m. Saturday in an Alopecia Awareness Game.

"When you first get diagnosed and start losing your hair, especially as a female it starts to take away your identity, but then once you start to learn there's other people just like you, and that you're not alone, it makes it not as scary," Reitz said.

"It's really kind of fun to see us join forces and have our different communities come together as one to be able to bring as much awareness to something that's affecting 6.8 million Americans that a lot of people just don't know about."

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to the Rocket for Alopecia website.