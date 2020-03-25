"Rocket to Rocket" fund helps UToledo students in need during COVID-19

Things are far from the status quo at the University of Toledo. All classes are online, all on-campus jobs are gone, students are out of the dorms and some international students are stuck.

All of these struggles are inspiring "Rocket Nation" to rally together and help.

About 20,000 students at UT are completing the school year online. But there are 125 students still on campus that can't return to their native country during the crisis.

"We also do have some students who are homeless and so they're still on our campus and so we're here to help all of those students," UT Associate Vice President Michele Soliz said.

More than a thousand students no longer have their on-campus jobs, as well.

So the Rocket to Rocket fund allows students in neeed to apply for up to $500 that can go toward rent, utilities, medical bills and groceries, even wifi.

They set out to raise $10,000, but surpassed that quickly from online donations.

"We've upped that goal to $30,000 and the outpouring of support as just really been humbling. Rocket Nation has crowded around our students and it's been really wonderful," Soliz said. "I think people feel helpless and they just want to help. I'm really not surprised how quickly this has caught on but I'm really thankful for it and I know it's going to make a big difference in our students lives."

A food bank has been set up at the Student Union, which also needs donations.

If you'd like to give, the links are to the right.