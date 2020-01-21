Rogers student accused of assaulted another student

A Rogers High School student is being charged with a crime after video caught him punching another student in the locker room on Friday.

According to the police report, the victim was being made fun of in the locker room just after noon. When he began to walk away, the 15-year-old suspect continued to make fun of him and began punching him in the head. The victim continued to walk away while being following and punched.

The suspect is being charged with assault and a safe school threat.

Trudie Neely, principal at Rogers, said there's been an outpouring of support for the victim, including the offer of mentoring.

The accused's mother told 13abc, "I am sorry that that happened to the young man. I did not raise my son to act like that. He made a mistake. he knows what his mistake is."