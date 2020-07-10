Rollover accident closes Central Ave. at Jeep Pkwy.

At least one person was sent to the hospital in unknown condition after a two-car accident Friday morning caused one vehicle to overturn on W. Central Ave.

According to witnesses on the scene, a SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Central when it ran a red light at Jeep Parkway. A vehicle turning left onto Central from Jeep Parkway hit the SUV, sending it into a rollover and into a pole.

One occupant of the SUV had to be extricated. First responders were performing CPR as 13abc crews were on the scene.

Central is closed between Jeep and TARTA.