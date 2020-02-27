Ron Collins on the issues facing the Lucas County Sheriff's Office

13ABC asked Collins the same four questions we've asked the other candidates running in the Democratic primary for Sheriff.

When asked about a new jail, Collins says he's open about the plan.

"It calls for a more safer..efficient and cost-effective one floor, where officers have direct supervision with these inmates," says Collins.

As for a location, Collins says residents need to have an open mind about the location that doesn't necessarily build it downtown.

"It really has to be presented better I think this time around. Get everybody involved, let them know the steps and the reasoning why we're moving it out of downtown or we're keeping it downtown."

Collins says the jail project can be worked out separately from the overtime issue facing the Sheriff's office.

"When we took on the whole building the new jail, we kind of took a freeze on hiring and I think that put a little bit of effect into where we're sitting now."

Collins says he would increase recruitment and look at salaries. "More pay would be nice. To bring them in now, I think we're at 15 an hour I would like to up that to attract individuals coming out of college. And see themselves as going into this profession and seeing again what we have to offer."

Collins says he would also continue the Drug Abuse Response Team or D.A.R.T to combat the heroin/opiate epidemic. "It's grown legs and it's really helped out people of this community and made them more sufficient and able to be back part out in the community that we represent."