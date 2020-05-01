Rossford Marina opening under coronavirus safety protocols

Like many boaters, Barb Eubank and her husband are itching to get out on the water.

"I've been waiting for this for so long," Eubank said.

The pair docked their boat for the first time Friday at Rossford's marina a few weeks later than they had hoped.

"We were supposed to come in a couple of weeks ago, but with the quarantine and everything we've had it in the driveway for two weeks," Eubank said of her boat.

Now ready to hit water, Eubank says the coronavirus will definitely make things different this year.

"We have our face masks, our kids made sure they took care of us," Eubank said.

COVID-19 also made things anything but normal for Rossford city leaders as they prepped to open the marina.

"We want everyone to enjoy themselves, but we just want them to be safe," Rossford Mayor Neil MacKinnon said.

MacKinnon says the city didn't want to open the marina until getting the OK from the state. Now that it does, he says special procedures are in place, especially for opening weekend.

"It's just going to be a beautiful weekend," MacKinnon said. "I think everyone has cabin fever."

MacKinnon says sanitizing stations are placed throughout the area and police will be on hand to monitor social distancing.

"If any crowds start to gather, whether it be on a boat or on the docks or on the land, we'll ask those folks to social distance and to break it up," MacKinnon said.

While he doesn't expect any issues, the mayor says he hopes people will follow the rules. It's something boaters like Eubank says she can abide by in order to enjoy the water.

"We are here, it's all set," Eubank said. "We've got our new ropes up, everything's ready."