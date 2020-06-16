Rossford Police officer placed on leave after alleged inappropriate contact with woman

A Rossford Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after the department learned he may have made inappropriate contact with a woman.

Glen Goss, Jr., allegedly inappropriately messaged a woman on Facebook. The woman in the incident spoke with 13abc Monday night, but she wishes to remain anonymous.

Details of the messages won't be released until the city looks into the allegations further.

According to a press release from the City of Rossford, an investigation has been opened on the incident, and Ohio BCI has been contacted.