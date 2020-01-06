Rossford Schools unveils new senior high/middle school

The building students grades 6-12 opens to students at the Rossford school district.

"This is the work of a private foundation called The Bulldog Foundation, all done through private donations," Superintendent Dan Creps said.

The Bulldog Pride wall greets you when you come in, including a digital interactive center, trophy cases and a military wall.

"Everyone coming to to an event whether it be theater basketball are going to pass through here so we wanted to just draw people in and learn more about the school, learn about the history learn about Rossford," Doug Miller, president of The Bulldog Foundation said.

The competition gym won't be finished for another month, but an auxiliary gym is ready to go, as is the cafeteria, where 900 students will eat.

Students return to campus for orientation Tuesday.

The $70 million project was funded by a 2016 levy.