Rossford Schools heading back to voters again

It's been a great year for Rossford Schools so far. The students, faculty and staff have acclimated to renovated and brand new facilities, all thanks to voters supporting a bond issue.

Now, Rossford is going back to the voters once again.

"A bond issue is about bricks and mortar," Rossford superintendent Dan Creps said. "We have that now, we have a beautiful facilities in order to do that, now the real important piece is making sure we have the staffing and programming to deliver the mission to educate the kids."

According to Creps, the 5.9 mil renewal levy will generate more than $2 million for the district over the next five years.

The plans are to use the money to support safety, academic programs, and staffing in the schools.

However, Rossford school board member Tiffany Densic doesn't support it.

"I know that 48 percent of those elementary students are on free and reduced lunches," she said. "If there parents can't afford to pay for their lunches, I highly doubt that they can pay these exorbitant taxes."

The school district is in a good place, set to collect funds from companies moving into the area, like Amazon, Capital Tire, and Medical Mutual. They will also receive money from the Nexxus Pipeline.

"I don't know why we need the levy, honestly," Densic said.

But Creps points out that money doesn't go into the general fund, which supports programs and staffing.

"We use those to take care of facility needs that we have, whether they be with our transportation fleet or some of the maintenance upkeep items," Creps said. "We don't include those in our general fund because you know over time things can change."

Creps said it's the third time in 28 years the district has asked taxpayers for operating dollars.