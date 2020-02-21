Rossford crews battle house fire late Thursday night

Rossford Fire crews responded to a house fire Thursday night on Island View Ave.

According to the Wood County Sheriff's Office, the call came in just before 10 p.m. for the fire at 41 Island View, off U.S. 65.

Crews arrived on scene to find flames coming from the back of the house, with heavy smoke throughout.

A Rossford firefighter on scene said the house is vacant and under renovation. They said the biggest obstacle was a large hole in the kitchen floor, which made it difficult when there was high heat and low visibility.

There was heavy fire damage to the kitchen and living room areas and heavy smoke damage throughout the entire house.

The cause is unknown at this point, but there's is no indication it's suspicious. The cause is under investigation.