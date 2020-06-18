Rowing to Remember: Fighting Alzheimer's disease on The Longest Day

On Friday, Chris Heerdegan is Rowing to Remember in a special heart pumping fundraiser for the Alzheimer's Association.

From 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at The Fitness Shack in Sylvania, Heerdegan will be rowing for 16 hours, 7200 meters per hour, for a total of 72 miles.

Chris's father was 72 years old when he passed away from Alzheimer's disease.

"After Dad passed away in November 2018, I really started to think of something that I could do to not just honor him but to also raise awareness because there are so many others like myself," Heerdegan said.

"There's 1,600 meters in a mile and when you divide 115,200/1,600 it equals exactly 72 miles, my Dad's age when he passed. When I saw that math, I knew it was what I had to do."

Heerdegan says he discovered indoor rowing as both a great cardiovascular and strength training workout and came up with the Longest Day challenge.

"I've rowed a number of marathons so I was thinking of something big that would really be motivational and push me to do something that I had never done before," he said, "but could be repeated annually if it proved successful."

This year will be the 2nd annual Longest Day Rowing to Remember event. The fundraising goal is $25,000.

To register for a time slot and help in Heerdegan's fight against Alzheimer's, click here.