Rublaitus sentenced on animal cruelty charges for August incident

A local man received his sentencing Monday in his case of alleged animal cruelty.

Bradly Rublaitus, right, was sentenced for animal cruelty charges.

Bradly Rublaitus was accused of tossing a cat around and asking if anyone wanted it at a Springfield Township apartment complex in August.

Rublaitus was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 119 days suspended on including following conditions: no criminal offense in two years; he must take anger management courses; 40 hours of community service; he's not allowed to possess animals of any kind, and he must pay $211.10 in restitution to the Lucas County Pit Crew, which cared for the cat after the incident.

Rublaitus appeared in court originally in September, when he declined comment to 13abc.