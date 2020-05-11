Ruby's Kitchen awarded $10,000 COVID relief grant from Verizon

Toledo’s Ruby’s Kitchen located on 805 North Reynolds Road is among 225 small businesses nationwide receiving $10,000 grants from Verizon as part of the company’s Pay It Forward initiative.The $10,000 grants are meant to help small businesses meet payroll, pay rent and cover additional immediate operational needs.

Ruby's Kitchen is the only Toledo small business to have been awarded one of Verizon's Pay It Forward grants, and it's one of five Ohio small businesses to have received the grant.

Verizon recently announced its total support for small businesses through the program will increase by an additional $2.5 million to a total of $7.5 million.

Over 55,000 small businesses applied to the Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund through LISC, and of the businesses receiving grants, 62 percent are women-owned, 96 percent minority-owned and 12 percent are veteran-owned. The grantees are in cities and towns nationwide, with 87 percent operating in underserved communities that do not have access to flexible, affordable capital.