Neighbors Concerned about UTMC's Fate

It all comes down to cash. Today neighbors, union leaders, and politicians came together as rumors about the fate of the medical center started swirling.

There is one big question for the University of Toledo Board of Trustees.

"What is the master plan for UTMC?" asks Senator Teresa Fedor.

The University of Toledo Medical Center was downgraded from a level one trauma center in August. That is one of many recent changes.

Former Toledo mayor Carty Finkbeiner presents a list of those changes to the crowd.

"Departments that either in entirety or in part have left our campus or Toledo Hospital ProMedica," says Finkbeiner.

Today nearly 100 people packed a South Toledo church with the same mission: push to save the hospital. For months there have been rumors.

"We also hear that there is a budget hole and we also heard that UTMC may be on the 'For Sale' end of things," says Fedor.

Neighbors who have a stake in the property are concerned.

"They don't want to be left in the dark. Their futures, their homes, their property values very much depend on what goes on over on Arlington Avenue," says Toledo council member Rob Ludeman.

They want regular town hall meetings with University President Dr. Sharon Gaber.

"Be transparent. Engage with us so that we can build this together. We really look forward to that. We welcome the open dialogue," says Fedor.

"There really hasn't been much of a response to us. We sent a letter a few weeks back. We want to see what the master plan is for the University of Toledo Medical Center, and we have not received a master plan," says local American Federation of State, County and Municipal Workers President Randy Desposito.