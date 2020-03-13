Run, bike, ride or paddle on the trails

Getting out in the sunshine can help reduce your stress right now, and Metroparks Toledo offers 180 miles of trails. But how do you get the most out running through the Metroparks? It's all in the signs.

Kelly Milewski is the Environmental Education Specialist with Metroparks Toledo. She tells 13abc, "Those trails can be hiking trails, bicycle, horse, we have a single-track mountain bike trail. Some of our trails are also water trails."

Those water trails add up to more than 100 miles. So many miles, and so many choices.

Milewski adds, "Some of our trails can be from dirt paths, winding through forests and prairies, to hard surfaces, and even all-purpose trails, for when maybe you want to run or ride your bike or roller-blade, or whatever you like to do."

So, how do you navigate all of that? Metroparks Toledo makes it easy!

"All of our trails have paper maps that you can carry with you, you can also download a map on your phone, or take a picture of the map before you start because all of our trails have a name and a color,” explains Milewski. “So, that's important for you to know which trail you're on, and help you gauge the distance that you want to go or how far you're going."

Before you head out, Milewski suggests prepping for the elements: wear proper clothing, sturdy shoes, and bring water. Otherwise, be ready to enjoy the fresh air.

"Being outside has been shown to reduce stress, boost our mood and improve our energy, and it's overall just good for us to be outside," she says.

To find out more about what MetroParks Toledo offers, or to access the interactive map of all trails, click here.