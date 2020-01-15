SATURDAY'S WEATHER: Snow, Ice and Rain

Toledo, OH The 13abc First Warning Storm Team is tracking a potential mess to begin the upcoming weekend.
A strong storm system will move into the area and bring the chance of snow, ice and rain during the day Saturday. Snow accumulations over 3" are possible in the northern part of the area with a glaze of ice possible for all.
Here's a timeline for the approaching weather:
SATURDAY:
12am-6am: Snow begins, temps below freezing
6am-12pm: Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain
12pm-6pm: Precip becomes mainly rain, temps above freezing
6pm-12am: Precip becoming a mix of rain & snow, temps falling
Stay with 13abc for the latest on your forecast.