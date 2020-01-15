SATURDAY'S WEATHER: Snow, Ice and Rain

The 13abc First Warning Storm Team is tracking a potential mess to begin the upcoming weekend.

A strong storm system will move into the area and bring the chance of snow, ice and rain during the day Saturday. Snow accumulations over 3" are possible in the northern part of the area with a glaze of ice possible for all.

Here's a timeline for the approaching weather:

SATURDAY:

12am-6am: Snow begins, temps below freezing

6am-12pm: Wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain

12pm-6pm: Precip becomes mainly rain, temps above freezing

6pm-12am: Precip becoming a mix of rain & snow, temps falling

