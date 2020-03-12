SEC, ACC among basketball tourneys canceled for coronavirus concerns

(Gray News) - Several basketball conferences announced cancellations on Thursday amid a coronavirus pandemic.

The Big 12, Big EAst, Pac 12, Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference are all cancelled.

The Southeastern Conference canceled the remainder of their tournament in Nashville, as well as regular season competition until March 30.

"Based on the latest developments and the continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Southeastern Conference today announced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville," the conference announced on Twitter.

The Big Ten Conference announced their tournament is cancelled, effective immediately.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus,” the organization said in a statement.

In a tweet, Big 12 reported all their Conference championships have been suspended until April 15 and their Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championship has been canceled as a result.

Pac-12 reported their cancellation as well. They said in a tweet the decision was made in “an effort to limit the spread of the virus, and in the interest of the health of our student-athletes, campus personnel, working and event personnel, and all those who attend Pac-12 events.”

The Mid-American followed suit and canceled the remainder of their tournament.

The Big East Conference was the latest to cancel their tournaments.

The league’s Quarterfinal game was canceled during halftime.

The Atlantic Coast Conference canceled the remainder of their conference as well. They announced Florida State will represent the league as the ACC champion for “NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes.”

The American Athletic Conference announced their decision to cancel the 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship. The championship was to take place March 12 to March 15 in Dallas.

Conference USA announced that, effective immediately, the remainder of their 2020 Air Force Reserve Men’s Basketball Championship would be canceled.

The Mid-American Conference followed suit, ending play for men's and women's basketball tournament.

Some tourneys are pressing on with play.

The Sunbelt Conference announced their men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will be closed to spectators. Only athletes, coaches, essential staff, family members and media will be allowed.

