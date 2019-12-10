SJJ students spread holiday cheer at MLK Academy for Boys

Students at MLK Academy for Boys got a visit from Santa's helpers, students from St. John's Jesuit.

They have a long standing tradition of giving back during the holiday season, and this is part if a partnership between the two all male schools.

"It's wonderful to see the boys mentor coming over, learning from our boys as well our boys learning from them, what it means to be a man for others, and also having respect and having good character.and so its been a wonderful relationship."