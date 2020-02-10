SNOW UPDATE: Wednesday Evening - Thursday

A very powerful winter storm is tracking our way.

Snow is expected to develop Wednesday evening (between 6-9pm for most) and continue into the first half of Thursday. There's a chance rain could begin to mix with the snow for areas near and south of US-224, but that area could shift north or south as the storm approaches. The latest trends show this line shifting south, which would increase snow totals for the southern part of the viewing area.

Snow totals of 4"+ are possible for much of the area.

Once the storm passes, temperatures will plummet into the single digits Friday morning, only rise into the teens Friday afternoon, slide back into the single digits Saturday morning, and then recover close to 30 by Saturday afternoon. During this time frame, wind chills will be below zero. This will be the coldest air of the season so far.

