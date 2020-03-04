Sygma delivery drivers in Monroe go on strike

In Monroe, 120 Sygma delivery drivers are on strike fighting for better health care and labor practices.

Workers took to the picket line at 2:00 Wednesday afternoon. The drivers supply chains like Arby's, Wendy's and Krispy Kreme.

SYGMA issued this statement Wednesday night:

“At SYGMA, we value our associates and are proud of our long history of working collaboratively with our unions. Since we began negotiations with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 337, we have met on multiple occasions, working in good faith to negotiate a contract. Throughout our negotiations, we have offered wages and benefits that are competitive. We are committed to continued constructive discussions to ensure an outcome that best positions our associates, customers and the Company for long-term success.”