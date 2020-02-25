Safe snow driving tips from AAA

Tow drivers and other emergency roadside crews are preparing to be busy for the next day or two.

AAA Master Technician Mike Brown gave 13ABC some rules to live by in case you have to drive.

The key to driving in the snow is to be prepared. Get a tune-up every Fall. And before you get started...

"Don't just scrape off a little hole in the windshield and peep through it and drive down the road and later on you realize you can't see," says Brown.

Snow left on the car can slide, blocking your visibility or hitting other cars.

"It's key to understand the features your car has," says Brown, referring primarily to anti-lock brakes.

If your car has anti-lock brakes, steady pressure is the best way to stay in control.

In older cars without anti-lock brakes, pump the brake if you start to lose control.

Also, keep a safety kit in case you do get stuck.

"If your engine quits and you're out there for hours, this little candle can put quite a bit of heat indie the cabin until help arrives," says Brown.

If you do get stuck, clear out the area behind the tailpipe to prevent gases from backing up into the cabin of the car.