Safety belts credited in keeping occupants safe in Wood County rollover crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is crediting safety belts with keeping occupants safe during a rollover crash Friday on I-75 in Bowling Green.

According to a media release, the crash happening at approximately 1:43 p.m. A pickup truck driven by Djhonia Selph, 48, of Columbus, was traveling in the left lane of the highway when it drove off the right side and struck the gore, causing the truck to overturn and slide on its side before coming to rest in the roadway.

Selph suffered minor injuries but did not need to be transported to the hospital. Three passengers suffered minor injuries as well -- Channell Conley, 33, and Chekina Tema, 26, both of Columbus, and Corinthia Williams, 32, of Detroit -- and all were transported to Wood County Hospital.

All occupants were wearing their safety belts. Airbags did not deploy and the OSHP said the vehicle sustained heavy damage. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The driver was cited for failure to maintain control of her vehicle.