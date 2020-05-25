Safety first as boaters hit the water

The U.S. Coast Guard Toledo Station is preparing for a busy season, one that could be more active than an average year.

"With what's going on in the world, we assume people will still be on the water, it's a nice getaway from what's going on," said Seaman Robert Meuret.

At the station on the Maumee River near the mouth of Lake Erie Robert's advice is focused on preparation. Have enough life jackets, enough flares and pay attention to the weather. It can change fast on the lake and become very choppy when a front comes through.

Next door at Bayview Yacht Club some boaters spent this Memorial Day at the dock, enjoying their boat and avoiding the water.

"You want to be careful with all the debris, you spend so much time over the spring getting your boat ready, the last thing you want to do

is hit a log and ruin a prop or something even worse," said Mike Dunphy.

The high water level last week has caused quite a problem, described by one person at the yacht club as an obstacle course.