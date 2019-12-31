Safety team members keep congregations safe during worship services

A church congregation in Texas is safe after its members stopped a potential shooter over the weekend, including the church's head of security.

Local churches also have safety teams ready to aid, assist, and keep the member safe during worship services.

"We have safety team members that are volunteers," Bryan Bockert, head of security for Cedar Creek Churches, said. "Most of them are law enforcement, but not all of them."

Bockert said they get trained about six times annually.

Safety team volunteers are allowed to conceal carry a firearm, but permission from the church is required to do that. They put the member through extensive training over a year, along with a required shooting qualification test in order to carry.

Cedar Creek safety team members are at all service and all locations, in addition to professional law enforcement.

"We've hired off duty police officers uniformed to be here because they're a really good deterrent," Bockert said. "So, our team, we consider a help to them."