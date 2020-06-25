Saharan dust plume nears Ohio

2020 has been a strange year, but you can add massive 6,000 mile long Saharan dust plume to the list. Saharan dust storms that move over the Atlantic Ocean happen, but a dust plume of this magnitude that makes it to the Great Lakes is especially rare.

The widespread dust has already reached the Caribbean and darkened the tropical sky into a brown and grey haze. Air quality has dropped significantly in this part of the world.

The dust won't be as concentrated when it makes it to the lower Great Lakes. That means it is unlikely that we will have a health concern and experience a major reduction in air quality at home. However you will notice a few changes this weekend and early next week. The deep blue sky could shift to a milky white or grey color. Also the dust thousands of feet aloft in the atmosphere commonly leads to more vivid sunrises and sunsets. So sky watchers in the area should keep their eyes peeled for some picturesque mornings and evenings.

Another impact of the dust is low tropical activity. This tropical season started very active, but now that the dust is stretching across most of the Atlantic Ocean, there are not any tropical storms or hurricanes currently. That trend will likely continue next week.