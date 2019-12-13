Saint Anthony Church still stands as future plans are considered

Nearly two years after demolition plans got underway, the Saint Anthony Church still stands in central Toledo. It's still empty without a new purpose but building owners say that's all part of the process which might take a while.

At four stories high, it's one of the more stately structures in the city but it's seen better days in its over 125 years. It's expected to have a new purpose but it's not clear yet what that will be.

At 12,000 square feet the Saint Anthony Church at Nebraska and Junction avenues is the largest building in this neighborhood. While no longer a Catholic church, people living near it say it still matters.

"I remember when it was loaded up and everyone was going to it and they slowly disappeared," said Toledo resident Mearis Parker.

In 2017 the Diocese of Toledo planned to bring it down. Neighbors and politicians stepped up, pushing for it to remain which it does today.

"I ain't got no problems with the birds going in it but they kinda own the place right now," said Parker.

Actually it's owned by the Lucas County Land Bank.

"There seem to be a pretty strong consensus that the building had value staying where it is,” said Lucas County Land Bank President David Mann.

The Land Bank has owned it for about 18 months. Mann says right now they're not actively looking for a buyer but listening to what the community wants it to become. Recreation and housing are some of the ideas circulating. Cost is the next thing to be discussed.

"That building sat there as an awe inspiring church for 125 years whatever happens next may take some time because it is a very different thing than what happened before,” said Mann.

Inside the HVAC system is from the 40's, the electrical from the 50's so the place needs works. Mann says whatever it becomes, it can become a catalyst and asset for the junction neighborhood

“How are you going to know what the community represents if you don't keep the identity," said Parker.

Mann says after all these months demolition is not on the table. He says the structure is good, it needs work but it's in tact and that finding that right fit might take a while but believes it will be worth it.