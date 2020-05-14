Salons, spas and barbershops prepare to re-open

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, salons, spas, and barbershops will re-open to service customers.
The Toledo Chamber of Commerce held a virtual discussion about how salon owners can make sure they're accessing every resource and tool available during this challenging time.
They discussed best practices and enforcement. A survey done by Great Lakes Marketing Research, and it revealed there's a significant level of uncertainty in the area and that consumers are expecting businesses to do their part.