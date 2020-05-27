Salvation Army reopens building to clients as need grows

The number of people in need of the basics is rising. The Salvation Army of Northwest Ohio estimates it has spent $93,000 since the end of March providing emergency services.

"We've just been doing what we can to make sure that nobody becomes homeless through this by paying their rent and making sure that families are being fed," says Major Tom Duperree, Salvation Army Northwest Ohio.

The Salvation Army is now seeing clients in-person for the first time in months. Meetings are available by appointment only and clients and staff are both asked to wear masks. PPE is handed out to those in need when they arrive and staff members are spread out throughout the building in an effort to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.

A makeshift divide, of a clear shower curtain is an added layer of protection during the staff and client meetings, without taking away the aspect of an in-person conversation.

Since the pandemic started, while the buillding was not open to the public, staff members have been working around the clock to meet the increased demand.

"60 to 70% of the clients for food are new and it speaks a great message, people are hungry," says Major Duperree.

Most of the new clients needing help with food, utilities, rent or diapers are people who are laid off or lost their jobs due to COVID-19. In fact, Major Duperree says they are seeing middle class families, that typically donate to the Salvation Army, on the other side of the coin and needed help to bridge the gap.

Right now, it's all hands on deck. The food pantry is still operating as a drive-thru for now and thanks to donations from the Toledo Community Foundation and Chrysler, the Army is moving forward.

Spending nearly $100,000 in 2 months was not part of the budget but Major Duperree is confident it will all work out and is promising to meet the needs of the community each and every day.

If you need assistance, call the Salvation Army at 419-241-3549 to make an appointment.