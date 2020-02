ABC News projects Bernie Sanders to be the winner of the New Hampshire Democratic primary for President, with 90% of precincts reporting as of 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Vermont Senator won about 26% of the vote, with former South Bend, Ind. mayor Pete Buttigieg getting 24%, and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar with a surprisingly strong showing in third place, with 20%.

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren won 9%, and former Vice President Joe Biden won 8%.