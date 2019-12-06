No jail time for Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun in sexual misconduct case

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - There will be no jail time for Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun in his sentencing Friday for a negligent assault charge.
Instead he receives a 60 day suspended sentence and one year probation.
Braun will resign in June 2020.
A grand jury had been impaneled, along with a special prosecutor, but was abruptly canceled in October.
Both Ohio's Attorney General Dave Yost and Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton had called for Braun to resign in the run-up to today's guilty plea and sentencing.