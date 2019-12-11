Sandusky County Sheriff Says Women Didn't Get Justice In Braun Plea Deal

A local Sheriff is taking a very strong stand against a plea deal that virtually let Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun off the hook for sex related crimes while in office. 5 women are accusing him of sexual imposition and sexual assault and he got no jail time, all the while keeping his six figure taxpayer funded salary from home.

Katie Nelson was the special prosecutor in the case and pled the case down, rather than present to a Grand Jury that was cancelled. Instead, the plea bargain to a misdemeanor. Nelson has not returned 13ABC's calls to answer questions surrounding the case.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton says "I don't know where the disconnect between a good case with the potential of felony charges, falls into we pled to an M-3," says Hilton. "As a citizen of Sandusky County, as a Sheriff of Sandusky County, I think it was as wrong as it could be."

Five women who worked under Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun, accuse him of Sexual Imposition and Sexual Assault. Sheriff Hilton can't investigate because it's considered a conflict of interest. So the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was invited in to perform the investigation. Hilton says he feels the agency did a good job and made a very strong case for the charges. "There was absolutely no doubt it was 100% equivocal that a sexual crime had occurred, several sexual crimes that had occurred in that office. I have no doubt of that just based on the report that my office took prior to forwarding it to BCI."

Hilton goes onto say that "It (the system) didn't protect those women, it didn't hold the criminal accountable, and those are the things that our criminal justice system in our society is supposed to do."

