Sandusky man charged after drinking beer, watching porn at public library

A 40-year-old Sandusky man is facing charges after he was observed drinking beer and watching pornographic material on a public computer at the Sandusky Library.

According to a police report, a Sandusky Police officer was approached Tuesday by a citizen, who alerted the officer to the incident. The officer found Clarence Stoll drinking beer, with several more unopened cans of beer in a bag under the computer.

Stoll originally claimed to be Timothy Stoll -- Clarence Stoll's brother -- but after being questioned about his identity, the suspect admitted to being Clarence Stoll.

When asked why he was not being truthful about his identity, Stoll said he did not want it in the paper that we was drinking at the library and watching porn.

Stoll was issued a summons for open container in public, and he was advised he was not permitted in the library for 60 days.

Stoll was also charged with trespassing on Friday morning after Sandusky Police found him in a condemned residence on W. Monroe St. Stoll told police he entered the building to sleep because he was homeless, and that the back door had been unlocked when he entered.

Police attempted to get Stoll into the Volunteers of America, but he had been banned previously from staying there.