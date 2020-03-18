Sandusky woman dead after Monday morning crash in Erie County

A Sandusky woman is dead and another seriously injured after an early morning crash Monday in Erie County.

The incident happened around 1:19 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 101 and SR 2 in Margaretta Township.

Jocelyn L. Cherry, 19, of Sandusky, was traveling south on SR 101 when she failed to stop at a red light, striking a vehicle driven by Timothy A. Schwanger, 62, of Sandusky.

Cherry and her passenger, Storm Lanier, 18, of Sandusky, both sustained incapacitating injuries and were transported to Cleveland Metro Medical Center.

Lanier has died from her injuries. Cherry's condition is unknown at this time.

Schwanger sustained non-incapacitating injuries and was transported to Firelands Hospital in Sandusky.

Alcohol and/or drug use are believed to be a factor at this time. The crash remains under investigation.