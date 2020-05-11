Saturday morning crash in Monroe Co. sends two to hospital

An early Saturday morning crash in Monroe County sent two people to the hospital, one in critical condition.

According to a press release, the crash happened on Grames Rd. in London Township at approximately 12:03 a.m.

A 22-year-old Ypsilanti woman was driving westbound on Grames when she lost control of her vehicle for unknown reasons, causing it to overturn.

The driver and a 19-year-old passenger, from Monroe, were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was transported to the hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The driver was also transported to an Ann Arbor hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. Neither were wearing seat belts during the crash.

The investigation continues on the crash. It is unknown if alcohol played a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call 734-240-7557.