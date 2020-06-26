Sauder Village expands with 1920s Main Street

You can walk through an old bank, peruse pieces of authentic old jewelry inside a shop, and see the wide variety of items for sale at a hardware store during the 1920s.

The buildings themselves are brand new. They're part of the new 1920s Main Street expansion now partially open at Sauder Village in Archbold.

“New construction, but with a historic flare," explains Kim Krieger, spokesperson for Sauder Village. "So, we’ve been very much working with architects that have looked at, you know, buildings of days gone by.”

The living history attraction, which includes farm animals and train rides, takes visitors through life in Northwest Ohio during the past two centuries. It starts with Native Americans in the early 1800s and moves into settlements by pioneers.

This latest expansion is one of the largest, and it's only halfway open. A movie theater that will show silent films, a speakeasy, a candy shop and soda fountain are all set to open later this summer.

Social distancing rules will now apply, as Sauder Village reopens for the first time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Building tours will be in one direction, with designated entrance and exit points. One family will be asked to tour each building at a time. Facial coverings will be worn by employees, and they are encouraging guests to wear them, but masks are not required for visitors.

Sauder Village will be open from 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Wednesdays through Saturdays.

