Sauder Village hosting job fair

If you want to spend your summer taking a step back in time, Sauder Village has the exact opportunity you're looking for.

A job fair will be held from 4-6 p.m. March 19 at the Sauder Heritage Inn for various part-time and seasonal positions at Ohio's largest living-history destination.

Current job opportunities at Sauder Village include Historic Interpreters (including positions in the new 1920s Main Street), Café Servers, Soda Fountain Servers, Housekeeping, Breakfast Bar Servers and Guest Services.

Other positions are available as Buffet Runners, Dishwashers, Wait Staff, Groundskeeping, and Security.

Some positions require a minimum age of 15 ½, however other job opportunities may require candidates to be older. Those interested must be able to work flexible hours including weekends and holidays.

Attendees are requested to bring a copy of their resume and a completed application, available on their website.

For any questions, contact the Sauder Village human resources department at jobs@saudervillage.org or call 419-446-2541.