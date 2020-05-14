Sautter's Market hosting food drive for families in need

Sautter's Market in Sylvania is once again partnering with the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank for a food drive running May 14th and 15th from 10 am - 4 pm.

The market is selling pre-packaged bags of food customers can donate to help families experiencing food insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Bags are $20 each, conveniently located for customers at the front of the store.

Last month, the grocer prepared and sold 349 bags that were donated at a food drive at Dave White Chevrolet.

This week, they're hoping to sell and donate over 500.

Donations of non-perishable canned goods, dry food, and hygiene products will also be accepted.

All goods donated will go directly to the Toledo Northwestern Ohio Food Bank to be distributed to families in need at a drive-thru event on Saturday, May 16th at

Families in need must pre-register by Friday, May 15th at 2 pm by calling can the food bank at (419) 242-5000 and bring ID to the event to pick up their food.

For more information, click here to visit the food bank's website .

