Save BGSU Baseball, university agree to structure for reinstatement of program

Bowling Green State University baseball may have another life after all. While the university shut down the program in May due to budget concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic, it has agreed to a structure for the reinstatement of the program.

According to the Save BGSU Baseball group, BGSU has worked with the group on a 3-year, on-going commitment to fund BGSU baseball at $500,000 per year.

Here are the specifics of the structure to an agreement, from Save BGSU Baseball:

1. The need to gain a 3-year commitment of $1.5 million at $500,000 per year. This 3-year commitment will continue in perpetuity, as each year they will need to continue to show a minimum of $500,000 funded for the upcoming year and a 3-year commitment total of at least $1.5 million.

2. In addition to gaining this 3-year commitment at $500,000 per year, the group will need to receive payment of the first year's commitment, $500,000 in total, within 30 days of meeting their goal and reaching final agreement with BGSU.

The group has received commitments for nearly $1.5 million over a 5-year period.

The Save BGSU Baseball is asking donors to revisit contribution commitments, reconfirm and accelerate, where possible, the amount they're willing to contribute for the next three years.

Donors are asked to email their first year and 3-year commitment to savebgsubaseball1@gmail.com. Even if a donor has already made a 5-year commitment, the group needs to hear from donors again with your first year and 3-year commitment.

