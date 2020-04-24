Saying thanks to truck drivers with a free meal

There a lot of semi trucks traveling up and down I-75 and there's a treat waiting for the drivers on the northbound side at the rest area just south of U.S. Route 6. A warm meal thanks to Jana and Robert Sasse.

"We want to say thank you for what you do, they put themselves on the line to like nurses and doctors except they have to go back to the truck and stay in the truck all night, we just want to say thank you and that's what this is all about," said Robert Sasse.

The Findlay couple is helping drivers for a fourth time, and the first day they paid for the food by selling one of their trailers.

From there it took off and has been funded by donations. Some by the truck drivers, some by people driving by and some on their Facebook page "Operation Feed a Trucker."

Today they they made a big pot of chili and added a gift bag to go with the main course. Drivers have a special place in the hearts of Jana and Robert, both who used to drive professionally.