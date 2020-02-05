Victims Claim They Were Scammed By Women Preying On Tragedy

Nicole Gibson followed the Harley Dilly case closely because of her son, "Harley was close near and dear to my family and I," said Gibson. So when a fundraiser selling t-shirts to raise money for reward funds and family started, she wanted to be supportive. "I ordered a t-shirt (from a woman promoting the cause on Facebook) for my son and myself and a decal which came to a total of $44 dollars and an extra $5 for shipping and handling." Nicole says she paid through cash app, but weeks have passed and she hasn't received the merchandise. And Nicole says there are others in the area that tell her they are in the same boat. "I just assumed there was a good people out there and I could trust her."

There is a registered 5013c fundraiser to honor Harley Dilly's life called "Harley's Project 236." Marc Wolfe is in a community group that put the foundation together. "People got together once the tragic outcome of Harley was made public and stuff and we're just trying to make something good come out of this." The group is selling shirts and sweatshirts to raise money for a scholarship in Harley's name. And act as a "pay it forward" organization. "We want to make people's lives better. We say we're the light and we try to fight back the darkness little by little."

Wolfe says he doesn't want people to think that Harley's Project 236 is in any way associated with the woman who hasn't delivered merchandise to people while taking their money. "I called her today the number is disconnected. No answer, it's a shame that she just played on the emotions of people in a terrible time."

Port Clinton Police are investigating the charges that a woman has taken money for items and not delivering them to the people who sought to support the Harley Dilly cause.

Harley's Project 236

https://www.facebook.com/groups/308319556756098/

