Scammer going to local businesses, soliciting money for fake fundraiser

A local company is suffering because of scam artists in Toledo, but not in the way you might think.

An individual is going area businesses promoting an event at Meyers Auto Wash. But according to the company, it's not promoting such an event and never solicits donations door-to-door.

"It hurts quite a bit," Mark Eichner, Meyers area manager, said. "Community involvement is huge for us. And we do love giving back; that's what it's all about."

In the past, Meyers has supposed groups such as the Progeria Foundations and Whitmer's Therapy Dog Program.

The scammer is is offering businesses a space to sell items at the fake fundraiser, requiring the business to pay up front.

The scam was uncovered when one of the businesses called Meyers and asked why the person soliciting would not take a check and only wanted cash.