Scammers Trying To Trick People In Fed-Ex Message



There is a national scam going around and it's an easy one to accidentally click on if you're in a rush. It's a text message or email claiming to be from Fed-Ex. In the scam message, it claims that you need to click on it to check the status of a package being delivered to you. In reality, this is NOT from Fed-Ex at all and you should delete it.

Dick Eppstein from the better business bureau says "They're saying in a lot of cases that they want personal information or even a credit card number, or identification, social security number." Eppstein says some of these messages go even further, "They'll want you to click on a link. And when you click on the link it'll be another form that they want you to fill out to get your delivery of your Fed Ex package."

Eppstein goes on to say that "We have seen more and more scammers going to text messages, because people pay more attention to texts now." In some cases they will be addressed personally to you. In other cases, it's recipient or customer. But FedEx is not sending it and will not ask for this type of personal information. "Do not click on any links. Do not answer any questions and especially, don't fill in any personal information," says Eppstein.

