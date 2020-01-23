Schmucker's giving back on National Pie Day

Making a pie is as easy as 1,2,3! That is the reason the National Pie Council has declared January 23rd as National Pie Day.

At Schmucker's Restuarant on Reynolds Rd., you can get great food for a great cause during the holiday.

The family-owned Toledo diner is donating $1 from every pie and slice of pie sold to Cherry Street Mission Ministries.

Owner Doug Schmucker says this is a treasured 9-year tradition he plans to keep alive for years to come.

You can visit Schmucker's at 2103 N. Reynolds Road in Toledo, Ohio.

For more information and an online menu, click here