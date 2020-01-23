Schmucker's giving back to community on National Pie Day

If National Pie Day is held on January 23 because eating a pie is as easy as 1-2-3, then Schmucker's has made it even easier to give back to the community.

In honor of National Pie Day, the long-time Toledo restaurant will donate $1 for every slice or whole pie sold at their Reynolds Rd. location to Cherry Street Mission.

According to owner Doug Schmucker, the restaurant sold nearly 1,000 slices and more than 200 whole pies in 2019. He's hoping to break those records this year.

In addition to donating money from pie sales, Schmucker also said cash donations are being accepted.

You can visit Schmucker's at 2103 N. Reynolds Road in Toledo, Ohio.

For more information and an online menu, click here

