Scholarship fund planned for Harley Dilly

A business owner and a volunteer search organizer are creating a scholarship fund in the name of an Ohio teen who went missing for weeks and was found dead inside the chimney of an unoccupied home.

Marc Wolfe, owner of a Port Clinton bait and tackle store, and search organizer Megan Lenthe plan to create a non-profit to oversee a scholarship fund called "HARLEYS PROJECT 236" to honor Harley Dilly, The Port Clinton News-Herald reported.

The 14-year-old boy was reported missing Dec. 20. He was last seen in a surveillance video that morning leaving for school. His body was found Monday across the street from his family’s home in Port Clinton. Authorities said the teen apparently climbed a TV antenna and then tried to enter the home through its chimney.

Nearly $20,000 in reward money was raised during the search. A portion will be used to pay the teen’s funeral expenses with the remainder donated to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.