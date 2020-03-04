School superintendents meet to formulate Coronavirus response plan

Even though there have been no confirmed cases in Ohio, area school superintendents met with health officials Wednesday to lock in plans to respond to any possible Coronavirus interruptions to the school calendar.

All area school districts have a basic emergency response plan put together to react to such district-wide emergencies. However, this particular situation is different in that it has to be responded to differently depending on the type of scenario that arises.

One common theme that all districts heard from the heads of Wood and Lucas County Health Departments is to be prepared with a distance learning plan if the schools need to be shut down for an extended period of time.

Many districts already equip students with tablet learning devices to do homework and interact with classroom assignments.

But that is not necessarily the case for the younger students. In those cases, teachers are being advised to think about different ways to communicate with students via internet platforms, even looking into using YouTube to interact with homebound students if that should become necessary.

School superintendents also talked about increasing classroom cleaning schedules and providing extra cleaning supplies for teachers and students during the day to sanitize shared surfaces.

Health Department officials also advised districts to evaluate the spring schedule of events to see if some of them could be postponed or downsized in an effort to reduce the chances of germ spread through large crowds.