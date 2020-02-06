School bus crash sends 13 students to hospital in Lima

Thirteen students in Allen County were taken to the hospital after their school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened around 4:14 p.m. in American Township, just outside of Lima, when a Shawnee Local Schools bus crashed into a vehicle on Lawnwood Dr. near Wendell Ave., according to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the bus, John Evans, 69, of Elida, made a left turn onto Lawnwood and failed to turn to the right potion of the roadway, striking a car driven by Deborah McFarland, 62, of Lima.

The school bus was transporting 30 students, with 13 of the students being transported to Mercy St. Rita's Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. All other involved parties refused medical treatment.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to be a factor. The crash remains under investigation.