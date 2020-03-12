Ohio bans gatherings of 100 people or more, K-12 to have three week spring break

Ohio will ban gatherings of 100 people or more as the state, nation and world try to deal with the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Thursday press conference where he listed a fifth case of coronavirus in the state of Ohio. DeWine also instituted a three week spring break for all K-12 students to begin Monday.

Schools, businesses and elections will be exempt from the 100 person limit.

The state will also be implementing a ban on visitation to nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals.