School districts making plans for fall return, waiting on guidance from state

Even though we're in the summer, schools leaders are focused on the upcoming school year in August and the big decisions they need to make.

The biggest question of all: To return to the classroom or not to return?

Officials from Perrysburg Schools said while no one can see what the COVID-19 situation will look like in ttwo months, the goal is to have students start the year with in-person learning. They plan to discuss those details with the school board tonight.

"I think our intent is to propose where we are at in terms of where we are at at this point," Perrysburg assistant superintendent Brooke Price said. "Then we're looking at getting additional information at the building level that would maybe be non-anonymous in regards to who might be able to return based on our plan and who may still need those remote options due to health concerns or other scenarios."

Like many other districts across the state, Perrysburg is working to find a solution without that final guidance from state agencies. But officials said decisions must be made soon before students can return.

In a letter to parents, Washington Local superintendent Kadee Anstadt said her district is planning for a safe return to in-person classes in the fall, but those plans won't be finalized or released until they receive guidance from the Ohio Department of Education and Ohio Department of Health, along with the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department.

In Maumee, school officials sent a letter to parents with the district's goals for return dates included: August 24 for grades 4-9; August 25 for grades 10-12; and August 27 for grades K-3.

And with budgets in flux due to the economical effects of COVID-19, budgets reductions cannot be fully implemented until people know what the school day will look like and the level of staffing needed to make it work.

"We're still awaiting guidance from the Ohio Department of Education, guidance from the Ohio Department of Health," Price said. "We are still waiting on that, but we need to start planning as well. It may be a few weeks before we receive some of those specifics and we are a district of 5,700 students so we have to start making some plans now."

The Perryburg Board of Education meeting will be streamed on the school's YouTube page, live at 5:30 p.m. It will also be archived for people to watch at a later time.